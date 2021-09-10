Search

10/09/2021

Day of Action in Derry tomorrow in support of health and social care workers

Support urged for People Before Profit event

Day of Action in Derry tomorrow in support of health and social care workers

Tomorrow's event is in support of lcoal health and social care workers.

Reporter:

staff reporter

A Day of Action in Derry tomorrow in support of the demands of local health and social care workers.

The event, organised by People Before Profit will be held at New Market Street in the city centre at 1.00pm. It is one of a number being held across the North.

Urging people to support the Derry event, local People Before Profit councillor and Altnagelvin Hospital worker, Maeve O'Neill, said workers at the Derry hospital and across the Health Service were 'furious' about the British Government and Stormont Executive's 'attempt' to impose a 3% pay increase for health and social care workers.

She said: “With inflation at nearly 4% this is an effective pay cut. 

“It's simply insulting especially when we see billionaires and elites cracking open champagne to celebrate the new fortunes they've made during the pandemic.

“Our health and social care workers deserve better treatment.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media