Day of Action in Derry tomorrow in support of health and social care workers

Tomorrow's event is in support of lcoal health and social care workers.
A Day of Action in Derry tomorrow in support of the demands of local health and social care workers.
The event, organised by People Before Profit will be held at New Market Street in the city centre at 1.00pm. It is one of a number being held across the North.
Urging people to support the Derry event, local People Before Profit councillor and Altnagelvin Hospital worker, Maeve O'Neill, said workers at the Derry hospital and across the Health Service were 'furious' about the British Government and Stormont Executive's 'attempt' to impose a 3% pay increase for health and social care workers.
She said: “With inflation at nearly 4% this is an effective pay cut.
“It's simply insulting especially when we see billionaires and elites cracking open champagne to celebrate the new fortunes they've made during the pandemic.
“Our health and social care workers deserve better treatment.”
