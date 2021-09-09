Council approves plans for the redevelopment of former Thornhill College site

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved a planning application for a proposed retirement development at the former Thornhill college site on Derry’s Culmore Road.



The Planning Committee were informed that, under the plans proposed in the Reserved Matters Planning Application, the existing buildings at the front of the site will be retained.



These will be redeveloped to provide a community hub building, community services buildings and a site warden building.

The plans also include the demolition and redevelopment of a number of the remaining buildings to provide 57 bed care homes and 53 semi- independent living units within the existing site.



The applicant also set out proposal plans to remodel the former school tennis courts to provide residents with an amenity/allotment area and there are plans in place to remodel the former tarmacked hardstanding to provide a formal landscape area.



The plans also proposed that they intend to remodel the site path network and all associated access including parking, drainage and landscape enhancement works.



Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Councillor Philip McKinney, welcomed the decision describing the Thornhill site as “one of the city’s most historic sites.”



Councillor McKinney said it would be good to see it returned to working use after being disused since the school relocated in 2003, “This is another major step forward for this important redevelopment site that is located in an area of high scenic value.



“The proposed redevelopment will not only restore the site to its former glory but it will also help address the growing demand for this type of bespoke accommodation for older persons in our community.”

