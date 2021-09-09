Search

09/09/2021

Council approves plans for the redevelopment of former Thornhill College site

Council approves plans for the redevelopment of former Thornhill College site

Former Thornhill College site to be redeveloped

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved a planning application for a proposed retirement development at the former Thornhill college site on Derry’s Culmore Road.  


The Planning Committee were informed that, under the plans proposed in the Reserved Matters Planning Application, the existing buildings at the front of the site will be retained. 


These will be redeveloped to provide a community hub building, community services buildings and a site warden building.  
The plans also include the demolition and redevelopment of a number of the remaining buildings to provide 57 bed care homes and 53 semi- independent living units within the existing site. 


The applicant also set out proposal plans to remodel the former school tennis courts to provide residents with an amenity/allotment area and there are plans in place to remodel the former tarmacked hardstanding to provide a formal landscape area. 


The plans also proposed that they intend to remodel the site path network and all associated access including parking, drainage and landscape enhancement works. 


Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Councillor Philip McKinney, welcomed the decision describing the Thornhill site as “one of the city’s most historic sites.” 


Councillor McKinney said it would be good to see it returned to working use after being disused since the school relocated in 2003, “This is another major step forward for this important redevelopment site that is located in an area of high scenic value. 


“The proposed redevelopment will not only restore the site to its former glory but it will also help address the growing demand for this type of bespoke accommodation for older persons in our community.” 
 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media