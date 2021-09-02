Call for review of policing in Derry

The PSNI are being called on to undertake a review of policing in Derry.

The call comes from local Aontú councillor, Emmet Doyle, who was speaking following the publication of a review into policing in south Armagh which contained 50 recommendations including the closure of Crossmaglen police station.

Calling for a review in Derry, Cllr Doyle said: “I have been consistently high- lighting the failure of the PSNI locally to engage in community policing and instead focus on the militaristic ‘security’ policing that has produced scenes of chaos in communities during police operations in recent months.

“The lately departed police commander refused my calls to appear before council and has now left for Belfast, but the issues remain.

“Communities of all colour and creed have little confidence in the PSNI in our city – demonstrated their inability to address drug crime in the district, their focus on house searches and utilizing draconian stop and search legislation.

“If the PSNI are truly interested in performing better for our citizens, I invite them to undertake a full review of policing in the district as they did recently in South Armagh.”

Cllr Doyle concluded: “Let's talk openly and candidly about problems and allow the police to demonstrate they are actually interested in acting as an impartial organisation focused on addressing crime.”