Stylish TV date for Derry school teacher

A Derry primary school teacher is set for a stylish TV appearance in new fashion series, Éadaí SOS.



The show, which kicks off on Monday next, September 6t on BBC Two at 10.00pm, will feature presenters Caoimhe Ní Chathail and Proinsias Ó Coinn on a mission to get fashion addicts across Ireland to curb their thread-buying cravings.



Local teacher, Corey Hanna, is to appear in episode two of the four-part series in which she reveals that she needs two rooms to house her clothing collection and feels so guilty about her shopping obsession that she hides her purchases from her mum.



The role of the presenters is to get Corey and other garment addicts to rethink their attitudes to both fashion and how much to spend on it.



Caoimhe will take a hardline approach by taking away Corey's wardrobe, bar 10 items of clothing, and imposes a two-week shopping ban on her.



Proinsias, meanwhile, will carry out an audit designed to reveal how little Corey and the other big fashion spenders actually know about their own clothiers and how many times they wear items from their vast collections over the course of a fortnight.

After this, Caoimhe will then demonstrate to the shopaholics how they can change their ways, recycle items and embrace sustainable fashion without sacrificing style.



Other fashion addicts featured in the series include Donegal student, Mollaí Ní Mhiacháin, who we find out in Monday's opening episode spends 80 per cent of her income on clothes, and introduce her to the fashion treasure troves that are charity shops.



Belfast mum-of-two, Aoife Ní Mhuireagáin, stars in episode three where we find out about her obsessesions with the latest trends not only for herself, but also for her young son and daughter.

The final episode shows Meah's Chris Murphy who loves to express himself through creative outfits but is addicted to bulk-buying budget fast-fashion without considering the impact his choices have on the environment.

Éadaí SOS begins on Monday September 6 at 10.00pm on BBC 2 Northern Ireland and on iPlayer.