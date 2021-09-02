Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Derry call to help Spider Man raise funds for charity

Niall Bradley and his family - thankful to Air Ambulance.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@derrynews.com

Spider Man will be in Derry later this month to help a local charity.


The 'super hero' is calling on members of the public to sign up and brave the dizzy heights by abseiling the 100 foot high Tower Museum  for Air Ambulance NI.


By taking on this thrilling challenge, you can help Air Ambulance NI continue to provide a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) across the North which aims to save lives, limbs and brains.


Those taking party will join the challenge alongside Derry Chamber of Commerce president, Dawn McLaughlin, members of the chamber's leadership team and main sponsors Find Insurance NI.


A recent Air Ambulance patient was Niall Bradley when he had a bad fall during the opening game of the Derry football league. 


He said: “I leapt to pluck the ball from the air and landed badly.  My leg was severely injured and worst-case scenario, if the Air Ambulance hadn't come, my leg could have had to be amputated; it was that severe of an injury. 


“Thankfully, the Air Ambulance team, along with many others, helped and once fully recovered I hope to have 80% mobility again.” said Niall.


Trustee of Air Ambulance NI, Derry man Ian Crowe said, “The service relies heavily on charitable donations to stay in the air, delivering critical care to patients who have suffered trauma.  I’m encouraging anyone who may have thought about doing an abseil to sign up now. I did it in 2020 and it was a fantastic challenge. 


“By raising sponsorship, you will be helping to keep the helicopter flying and helping to save lives."


“If everyone does a little to support, then we can ensure this lifesaving service is here to give the best chance to patients now and for the future.”


The Air Ambulance is tasked twice per day bringing a doctor and paramedic to serious traumatic accidents within minutes of an accident, seven days a week for twelve hours per day.


The abseil will take place on Saturday, September 18 at the Tower Museum. It costs £40 to register for this ‘bucket list’ challenge and the charity requests you raise £100 sponsorship. 


You can register online at www. airambulanceni.org or call the charity on 028 9262 2677.

