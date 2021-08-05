Man with 125 convictions accused of ‘reckless’ arson attack in Derry this week

A man charged with endangering people’s lives in an arson attack and robbing a man while in possession of a knife has been remanded into custody at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Neil Henry, 27, of Aberfoyle Terrace, who was arrested in connection with two incidents in Derry on Tuesday appeared at Bishop Street courthouse yesterday.

He has been charged with a number of offences including arson with intent to endanger life, robbery, kidnapping, wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, possession of Class A controlled drugs and making threats to kill.

A police officer said a report was received of a fire at 4am on August 3.

Bins had been set alight outside a residential property on the Strand Road.

The court was told that all four flats were occupied at the time when a fire was lit outside the only entrance and exit to the property.

Witnesses were spoken to, the police officer said, and the defendant was identified as matching the description of the offender.

An alleged injured party told police that he exchanged words with Henry who then pushed him against a wall and demanded all of his belongings including a bank card and USB pen.

A police officer said Henry took the alleged victim to a bank machine and told him to withdraw £50.

The complainant refused and at Bank Place in the city centre Henry ‘demanded to know where he lived’, the PSNI officer added.

She said the defendant held a knife to the alleged injured party’s cheek causing a small laceration.

At that point the alleged victim put his hand on Henry’s neck and told him to drop the knife.

The police officer said Henry did drop the weapon and gave back some belongings.

The complainant located police on the Strand Road and the accused was subsequently arrested and cautioned.

While waiting at Strand Road Police Station, Henry allegedly threatened to kill two police officers ‘by burning them and their families’.

In a statement to police, the court was told, Henry said it was a ‘good job he (the alleged victim) only got a wee cut’ as he was ‘going to slice his throat’.

The defendant is alleged to have added that he knows where the victim lives and said ‘yes I did take the c**t hostage’.

Objecting to bail, the police officer said Henry committed a number of ‘reckless offences’ in the space of a few hours.

It was submitted that the 27-year-old has 125 previous convictions, 65 of which are relevant to the charges before the court.

The police officer said there are concerns for the safety of police and members of the public given that threats were made after his arrest.

Concerns over interference with witnesses and of Henry absconding were also cited.

Defence barrister Sean Doherty accepted the ‘very serious’ nature of the charges but said his client is entitled to a presumption of innocence.

He added that Henry denies the offences saying that while he has an ‘appalling history of offending’ he has had ‘nothing approaching the seriousness of this matter’.

Defence counsel submitted that his client has a learning disability and there are concerns that he could lose his current address if he was remanded in custody.

Urging the judge to grant bail, Mr Doherty said the case is likely to be delayed well into next year.

Refusing bail, District Judge Barney McElholm said no address was suitable given the threats that were made.

He also suggested Henry could make things difficult by going across the border.

Judge McElholm concluded: “He seems to have no remorse. He then threatens to burn two officers and their families.

“He may think he can say whatever he likes, but just as actions have consequences so does speech.

“I can’t conceive of any conditions he would adhere to or how to manage his bail.

“He seems to have gone from one level of offending to another.”

The case has been listed for a court hearing on August 26.