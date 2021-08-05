Judge blasts treatment of Derry addicts as 'barbaric'

Derry’s Resident Magistrate has hit out at the lack of treatment available locally for addicts saying ‘future generations will judge us horribly’ for our behaviour towards people with addictions.

Judge Barney McElholm made the comments yesterday during the case of a 22-year-old woman who appeared before him for a number of offences allegedly committed while she was 'extremely intoxicated'.

News also emerged yesterday that an addiction service in the city, Heal the Hurt, has taken the tough decision to close its doors for the final time.

Heal the Hurt founder Liam Stewart has run the service for the past six years and says Derry is currently experiencing high levels of alcohol and drug addiction.

Biddy Mongan, of Glenabbey Crescent, appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court for a breach of bail.

Outlining the details, a police officer said the defendant is on bail in connection with a public order offence during which she was ‘extremely intoxicated’.

He said on Tuesday Mongan was found unconscious lying on a grass area at Ebrington Square.

A worker from a nearby business was trying to rouse her.

When police officers arrived Mongan ‘slid and rolled’ down a grass hill.

The PSNI officer said the defendant ‘could barely speak’ and began ‘shouting and swearing’.

The 22-year-old refused medical treatment and was taken to Strand Road Police Station where she allegedly tried to bite an officer.

However, police were more concerned about her welfare, a PSNI officer explained.

The court, he said, is ‘well aware’ of Mongan’s struggles with alcohol.

The police officer added: “We’re concerned that one of these days we won’t find her conscious.

“She physically can’t stop drinking and won’t stay inside.”

District Judge Barney McElholm said he’s been saying for over 20 years that the city needs somewhere to remand defendants who need help.

He argued that Mongan needs to be weaned off alcohol slowly and given therapy to ensure she has ‘fighting chance to escape addiction’.

“But there isn’t such a place, there’s no sign,” Judge McElholm said. “The NHS is overwhelmed and underfunded.”

He added: “They haven’t shown the slightest bit of interest in this sort of thing.

“It’s not going to happen in Ms Mongan’s lifetime.

“Future generations will judge us horribly. Our behaviour towards addicts is barbaric.

“Some people have addictions, it is part of the human condition.”

Judge McElholm said the 22-year-old ‘needs help’.

He commended ‘great work’ that is done in the city but reiterated that services do not receive ‘proper funding’.

Judge McElholm said he does not want to revoke her bail but if she causes ‘real disruption’ he will have no option but to remand her and that will achieve nothing.

He advised the defendant that she is doing herself ‘more harm than good’ and ‘one of these days police might find that she doesn’t gain consciousness’.

Mongan was granted her own bail of £500 with the same terms and conditions.