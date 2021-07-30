Search our Archive

30/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Appeal for public to support timely discharge from hospital as Covid leads to 'severe bed pressures'

altnagelvin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Western Trust is asking patients and their families to assist the Trust by supporting timely discharge from its hospitals as our health service continues to deal with severe bed pressures due to the escalating demands of Covid-19.

Executive Director of Nursing, Primary Care and Older People's Services with the Western Trust, Dr Bob Brown, said: “Our Health and Care Services are experiencing a period of sustained pressure at present. Our hospitals, like all others across the region are working beyond capacity, with many very ill patients waiting for hospital beds.

“The essential co-operation of patients, and their families and carers on discharge, will help free up beds during this extremely challenging time.”

To help the Western Trust free up essential beds, which are required for very sick patients, the Trust is appealing to both patients and families to assist by considering the following actions:

If patients are deemed medically fit by the consultant/senior doctor to go home, they and their families should ensure there are arrangements in place to be picked up promptly on the day of discharge. Medical and nursing teams can help you make these arrangements.
If patients are deemed medically fit by the consultant/senior doctor to go home and are waiting on a care home placement, Trust staff will allocate the first place that is suitable for you. This may not necessarily be your first choice but it is important to note that the Western Trust will work closely with you to move your family member to your first choice at a later date.
If you are deemed medically fit by the consultant/senior doctor to go home, and there is a delay in sourcing new or additional home care (domiciliary care), you may be discharged and these elements of your care package will be organised when you get home. Additional family support may be required until the home care package is finalised.
Encouraging families and carers to help with timely discharges, Dr Brown continued: “Everyone is aware, from ongoing daily media reports, that Health and Social Care across the region is again currently under huge strain due to current Covid-19 surge. We are in very challenging times so we are asking you to help us so we can help others who are very ill and need a hospital bed. We continue to need your support.

“Our staff are continuing to work hard to ensure that patients receive the treatment and care that they need. To help them, we are asking that patients do not remain in hospital any longer than necessary. We also need families to provide transport to transfer loved ones from the hospital in a timely manner (whenever this is possible).”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie