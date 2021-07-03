A crowd gathered in Derry city centre today was told that despite yesterday’s decision to discontinue prosecutions, ‘soldier F is no less of a murderer today than he was yesterday’.

Families whose loved ones were shot dead 49 years ago criticised the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decision and vowed to challenge it in the High Court.

The Bloody Sunday Trust organised a solidarity event with the Bloody Sunday families and family of Daniel Hegarty tomorrow in Guildhall square.

It comes after the PPS decided to halt proceedings against two British soldiers accused of murdering innocent civilians in 1972.

That includes a decision to withdraw proceedings against Soldier F, a former British paratrooper.

He faced trial for charges of murdering Jim Wray and William McKinney on January 30, 1972.

And was also charged with attempting to murder Patrick O'Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn, as well as attempting to murder a number of persons unknown.

Separately, proceedings will not be commenced against Soldier B who was to be prosecuted with the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in July 1972, and of wounding with intent of his cousin Christopher Hegarty.

The PPS decision is another devastating blow to Bloody Sunday families and the family of Daniel Hegarty, who have been resolute and dignified in their decades-long fight for justice.

‘GREAT INJUSTICE’

Hundreds of people assembled in Derry city centre today to show their support for the bereaved families.

Chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Tony Doherty, whose father was shot dead on Bloody Sunday said that throughout their 50-year campaign the Bloody Sunday families have been handed nothing by the British state.

Notwithstanding yesterday’s outcome, he said, ‘huge things have been achieved’ on behalf of the families and city of Derry.

“We have seen better days, but we are not done yet,” he added.

Speaking today, Liam Wray, brother of Jim, said the people of Derry have stood alongside the families ‘to try to get a great injustice remedied’.

The withdrawal of charges is a result of what happened between 1971-73 when the British Government, Ministry of Defence (MoD) and RUC decided ‘soldiers who shot civilians would not be interviewed under caution by the police services.’

He stated: “That was to protect any soldier from a charge of murder or attempted murder. The people who are guilty are the (Edward) Heath government, the Chief Constable, the securocrats and MoD.

“What came yesterday was not a surprise to the families, it was a disappointment but it’s not the end.

“I’m standing here and I’m very aware I’m an old age pensioner now. Tony at the time his father was murdered was just a child, he’s had to bear that as other families have over this 49 years.

“Forty-nine years ago, not only did they murder our relatives, they besmirched their reputations. Forty-nine years on, they’re doing the same thing.

“Soldier F is no less guilty today, you’re a murderer today the same as you were yesterday.

“The victims of Bloody Sunday are no less innocent today than they were yesterday.”

LAST DEMAND

Joe McKinney, brother of William, said that less than 100 yards away the families were given news in March 2019 that one soldier would be prosecuted and 15 would not.

While extremely disappointed, he said, the other families were a great source of support who ‘continued to inspire and drive us on’.

He said there was a degree of irony that yesterday’s news was delivered at the City Hotel.

In 1972 media from around the world were resident at the old City Hotel.

“The British Army’s propaganda went into overdrive but it was footage from members of the media who stayed at the hotel which exposed those lies,” Mr McKinney added.

He told those in attendance that families wanted the truth, a universal declaration of innocence and prosecutions.

In 2010 two of those demands were met.

The final demand remains outstanding but he believes the justice system should deliver prosecutions in the courtroom.

“They are criminals and that is where they belong,” he said.

He said the justice system sought to protect soldier F by granting him anonymity and screening in court.

Other people have been convicted of Troubles related murders over the years.

But, Mr McKinney said: “Soldier F is a special type of mass murderer.

“We are entitled to see him in court, that is what open justice is all about.”

A High Court challenge will be mounted to ensure the last demand is secured – ‘to get justice for our brothers and fathers’, he added.

In conclusion, Mr Doherty told the crowd that yesterday’s decision will have consequences for hundreds of other families and the entire legacy process in Northern Ireland.

If statements given to the Royal Military Police are deemed inadmissible in court that is ‘a huge setback for justice and equality’.

Mr Doherty said: “If ordinary people like us who suffered the first of the state violence can’t get justice, where do we go from here.

“Are we at the end of the road from a judicial point of view.

“People like us in the nationalist community have been put in a very difficult position.”

To end on a ‘high note’, Mr Doherty encouraged the city to come out en masse for the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

“Let’s make it one to be remembered for by the Irish people.”