Man charged with harassment threw phone into River Foyle before handing himself in to police

A man charged with harassing his ex-partner has been granted bail at Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Darren Pickett, 28, of Abercorn Road in the city, has been charged with harassment of a female on April 22.

On the date in question a female attended Strand Road Police Station to report an incident involving her ex-partner whom she ‘split up with two years ago’.

A police officer told the court the alleged victim detailed ‘constant harassment’ including Facebook messages and calls to her house which had gotten worse in recent weeks.

The court heard that the incident was connected to contact with their children.

It is alleged that Pickett turned up at her address and phoned her 13 times.

The following day he rang from a withheld number and said ‘come out I’m going to batter the head off you’, a police officer said.

He added that the complainant wasn’t at the address, but with her mother, and calls and Facebook messages continued.

The alleged victim told police she is ‘terrified’ and felt ‘ashamed’ over accusations Pickett made on social media.

She said it is affecting her mental health and she’s afraid to leave the house.

Initially, police were unable to locate Pickett but he handed himself in on April 23 at which time he was arrested.

When asked for his mobile phone, the 28-year-old said he threw it into the River Foyle before attending Strand Road Police Station because he didn’t want police looking through it.

He told officers he had attended because he was aware police were looking for him.

During police interview the defendant said he ‘rang looking to speak to his wains’ and explained that the relationship with the complainant ended a ‘long time ago because she was unfaithful’.

He denied allegations of harassment.

The court was told that there is a previous history between the parties dating back to 2019 when the woman was deemed a ‘high risk MARAC’ - the Multi Agency Risk Assessment Conference aims to reduce the risk of serious harm or homicide, faced by high risk victims of domestic violence.

A PSNI officer added that Pickett has a history of drug-taking and mental health problems.

And said that during one incident the alleged victim reported that Pickett threatened to assault her with a hammer.

Police objected to bail due to a risk of reoffending and feared that if bailed he would continue to contact the complainant.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had a bail address available with his father which is a ‘considerable distance’ from the victim’s home.

He told the court that Pickett knows the position he has placed himself in out of a ‘desire to contact his children’.

Mr Quigley said his client no longer has a mobile phone and any contact can be arranged through his solicitor and social services.

Granting bail, Deputy District Judge McStay said the defendant needs to be kept away from the alleged injured party and it is in his interests to abide by bail conditions.

Pickett was released on his own bail of £400 to reside at an address on Abercorn Road. He must have no contact with the complainant, including via social media.

The case will appear before the court again on May 27.