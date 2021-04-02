Western Trust set to reach 100,000 vaccinations milestone

Over 60 community pharmacies are set to join efforts in rolling out Covid-19 vaccines in the Western Trust area, it has emerged.

The Trust has expected to reach a major milestone by successfully administering 100k vaccines in the coming days.

This week Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme was extended to people in the 45-49 age bracket.

The Department of Health has launched additional routes for people to book and receive their vaccine.

The SSE Arena in Belfast opened on March 29. In its first week of operation 10,000 vaccine doses were to be delivered, with increasing capacity through April.

Community pharmacies are also gearing up to deliver vaccines and over 300 pharmacies have agreed to provide access to vaccination across NI.

Speaking at a Western Trust board meeting on Thursday, Chief Executive Dr Anne Kilgallen said: “In the West, there is a spread of over 60 community pharmacies who have signed up, and the online booking system allows those who want to book their first dose vaccine to do so online, or by telephoning their local participating community pharmacy.

“We will continue to offer first dose vaccination during April but increasingly our work is focussed on completing second dose vaccinations, and that will continue until July this year.

“We have continued to offer vaccination to very vulnerable adults through our mobile vaccination teams, and we are working with GPs to offered clinics where those who may be at high risk of experiencing a reaction to the jab can be safely supported and supervised.”

She added: “In the coming days, we will achieve a major milestone – 100,000 people will have been vaccinated through our vaccination programme.

“I want to pass on my thanks to everyone who has made this possible, and has played such an important part in the vaccination effort in Northern Ireland.”