Man charged with harassing loyalist activist Jamie Bryson appears at Derry court accused of possessing weapons

A man accused of harassing loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has today appeared at Derry courthouse charged with possession of a knife and knuckle duster.

Robert Beck, 58, whose charge sheets listed an address of Barnett’s Lodge in Belfast, has been residing at Station B&B on the Northland Road.

That accommodation has now been withdrawn by the owner.

The defendant is originally charged with improper use of public communications and the harassment of Jamie Bryson on January 8, 2021.

He is further charged with breaching a restraining order by phoning David English and breaching a restraining order by ‘continually’ contacting the same man between February 16-24, of this year.

Those substantive cases are linked to Newtownards and North Down, the court was told.

Beck appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court today by way of video link charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely knuckle duster, and possession of a ‘locking knife’ on March 9.

He is further charged with failing to stop for police, driving without insurance and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration mark on the same date.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said the 58-year-old has 11 convictions and all but one of those has come in the last twelve months.

The court heard there have been four bail breaches in a short period of time and one of those involved entering Ards when he had been excluded from the area by the court.

Outlining the most recent case, a police officer said that on March 9 police stopped a Vauxhall Corsa on the Glenshane Road heading in the direction of Drumahoe.

He said Beck failed to stop but then came to rest when officers discovered the two weapons and motoring offences.

Objecting to bail, an officer said the 58-year-old has committed further offences while on High Court bail.

He added: “It seems clear to me he will commit further offences.”

Defence counsel said it is an ‘unusual case’ and his client is only in Derry because he was sent to the city on bail after he was the victim of an assault at the hands of ‘loyalist paramilitaries’.

Mr Thompson added: “Rather than go quietly into the night, he challenged the people responsible.

“There have been threats to kill, various arguments. These people aren’t vulnerable people he’s taking on, they will be known to police.”

Making reference to alleged injured parties, defence counsel said Mr Bryson was asking police to be ‘robust’ in their response.

Deputy District Judge O’Hare asked why the defendant had false number plates on his vehicle.

In response, Mr Thompson submitted that the car had been acquired in Derry to allow Beck to get around and he didn’t have time to insure it.

The defendant believes police didn’t stumble across him but were ‘watching extremely closely’ and ‘looking for him’.

Mr Thompson added that the other items, namely the knife and knuckle duster, were in the car when he acquired it.

Addressing the issue of a bail address, the defence barrister said Beck has a housing officer in Belfast but can’t return to Ards and North Down because he is excluded from the area.

He accepted there has to be a ‘geographical break’ between Beck and those he has ‘taken on’ and added that police will have to ‘vet’ any address put forward.

Mr Thompson also said that he’s aware of a report in which Mr Bryson says ‘someone is going to be killed over this’.

Judge O’Hare raised the matter of previous breaches saying it would have been made clear to Beck that he couldn’t return to Ards but he did.

The court heard on that occasion Beck was observed by an off-duty police officer picking up documents in Ards.

Defence counsel said his client ‘took a chance’ as he needed the documents to get a car while staying in Derry.

The court was told that a surety could be provided and that Beck accepted he would have to be remanded into custody until an address is secured.

Judge O’Hare granted the defendant his own bail of £500 with a £500 surety but he will remain in custody until bail is perfected.

High Court bail conditions will remain intact.

The defendant’s case will appear at Derry Magistrate’s Court again on April 1 and his substantive cases will be listed at a court sitting in Ards on March 31.