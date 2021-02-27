Derry man accused of drug-dealing granted anonymity in order to protect ongoing police investigation

A suspected drug dealer has been granted anonymity at Derry Magistrates Court to protect an ongoing police investigation.

The man appeared before the local court yesterday on a number of drug-related charges.

In recent years, a large number of people who come before Derry court on drug-supplying charges have been granted anonymity because of a perceived threat against drug dealers in the local area from dissident republicans.

An application for anonymity was also made yesterday on the latest suspect's behalf.

A police officer told the court that they would support the man's identify not being made public as it could hinder an ongoing police investigation.

The court was told that the drugs involved in the man's case could have a potential street value of around £48,000.

A bail application was refused and he was remanded in custody.