Derry company receives prestigious accolade for its research into electricity prices

A Derry company has received a prestigious accolade.

Click Energy has been chosen as a Silver Level Innovator in the Innovate NI Innovation Accreditation programme.

The local firm received the recognition for its research with Ulster University academics into predicting electricity prices.

Innovate NI is a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses innovate successfully.

It is delivered by Invest Northern Ireland, local councils and further education colleges.

The collaboration between Click Energy and Ulster University began in early 2019 following the introduction of the Integrated

Single Electricity Market (I-SEM), which enables suppliers to choose when best to buy wholesale electricity.

Damian Wilson, Managing Director of Click Energy, said the collaboration had been invaluable in helping the company inform its buying decisions.

“Accurately predicting energy prices is vital in enabling us to maintain prices as low as possible for our customers.

“It has been fascinating and informative to work in partnership with the Ulster University,” he added.