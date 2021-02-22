Derry company receives prestigious accolade for its research into electricity prices

Contact
Staff at Click Energy celebrate the new recognition.
A Derry company has received a prestigious accolade.
Click Energy has been chosen as a Silver Level Innovator in the Innovate NI Innovation Accreditation programme.
The local firm received the recognition for its research with Ulster University academics into predicting electricity prices.
Innovate NI is a Department for the Economy programme, helping local businesses innovate successfully.
It is delivered by Invest Northern Ireland, local councils and further education colleges.
The collaboration between Click Energy and Ulster University began in early 2019 following the introduction of the Integrated
Single Electricity Market (I-SEM), which enables suppliers to choose when best to buy wholesale electricity.
Damian Wilson, Managing Director of Click Energy, said the collaboration had been invaluable in helping the company inform its buying decisions.
“Accurately predicting energy prices is vital in enabling us to maintain prices as low as possible for our customers.
“It has been fascinating and informative to work in partnership with the Ulster University,” he added.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.