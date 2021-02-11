Derry woman returned for trial on murder charge

A Derry woman has been returned for trial in relation to the murder of a man in the city last year.

Shauna Pyper, 41, of Primity Terrace in the New Buildings area of Derry, has been charged with murdering Darren McNally on June 8, 2020.

She is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on the same date.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the court that there is case to answer.

A defence barrister said he had no contrary submissions at this time.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said there is a prima facie case to answer.

During today’s preliminary enquiry Pyper was asked whether she wanted to respond to the allegations, give evidence or call witnesses.

On each occasion, she answered ‘no’.

The defendant will be returned to Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine on March 11 for trial.