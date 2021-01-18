Derry man threw chairs at police officers after reporting himself, court told

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A man asked police to arrest him and then proceeded to throw chairs and a DVD player at officers when they entered his property, Derry Magistrate’s Court has heard.
Emmet Gillen, 38, of Clon Elagh appeared in court for breaching bail on Sunday, January 17.
The defendant is originally charged with communicating false information to the PSNI to make it believe that a bomb was going to explode at Strand Road Police Station on January 11.
He is further charged with improper use of public electronic communications on the same date.
The court heard that on Sunday the defendant rang the police to inform them that he’d been drinking ‘all day and night’ and ‘wished to be arrested’.
When police attended Gillen refused to come down stairs then proceeded to ‘throw chairs and a DVD player’ at officers.
The 38-year-old was subsequently arrested for a breach of bail in relation to the consumption of alcohol.
No charges were brought for throwing the items.
A police officer said the defendant attended Derry Magistrate’s Court on January 14 when he was released on bail.
Gillen was returned to court the following day for breaching bail conditions.
The PSNI officer said that following his release on January 15 the defendant ‘lasted two days before breaching again’ at the weekend.
The court was told that Gillen has 42 previous convictions and ‘all of his offending’ is linked to alcohol.
Deputy District Judge McStay described his record as ‘terrible’, adding that on this occasion he contacted the authorities then didn’t cooperate.
Referring to Gillen’s previous offending, he said that past assaults on police would have to be taken into consideration given his reaction when police entered his property.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client doesn’t face any new charges.
He added that it was ‘very unusual’ for someone to draw attention to a breach of bail but accepted it was the second breach in a very short period of time.
Requesting bail, Mr MacDermott said a full file is ‘nowhere near ready’.
The solicitor said that Gillen made the hoax bomb call under duress from a paramilitary organisation.
No attempt was made to hide the fact the call was made on his phone, he explained.
Judge McStay said that while the risks were manageable, they were not without ‘great difficulty’.
He was ‘not satisfied’ that Gillen could be released safely and advised the defendant to reflect on his issues with alcohol.
Gillen was remanded into custody and will appear before the court again on February 11.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Liam Nelis, Donna McFeely and Gráinne O’Neill looking after fruit trees within St Columb’s Park House Walled Garden.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.