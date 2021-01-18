Derry man threw chairs at police officers after reporting himself, court told

A man asked police to arrest him and then proceeded to throw chairs and a DVD player at officers when they entered his property, Derry Magistrate’s Court has heard.

Emmet Gillen, 38, of Clon Elagh appeared in court for breaching bail on Sunday, January 17.

The defendant is originally charged with communicating false information to the PSNI to make it believe that a bomb was going to explode at Strand Road Police Station on January 11.

He is further charged with improper use of public electronic communications on the same date.

The court heard that on Sunday the defendant rang the police to inform them that he’d been drinking ‘all day and night’ and ‘wished to be arrested’.

When police attended Gillen refused to come down stairs then proceeded to ‘throw chairs and a DVD player’ at officers.

The 38-year-old was subsequently arrested for a breach of bail in relation to the consumption of alcohol.

No charges were brought for throwing the items.

A police officer said the defendant attended Derry Magistrate’s Court on January 14 when he was released on bail.

Gillen was returned to court the following day for breaching bail conditions.

The PSNI officer said that following his release on January 15 the defendant ‘lasted two days before breaching again’ at the weekend.

The court was told that Gillen has 42 previous convictions and ‘all of his offending’ is linked to alcohol.

Deputy District Judge McStay described his record as ‘terrible’, adding that on this occasion he contacted the authorities then didn’t cooperate.

Referring to Gillen’s previous offending, he said that past assaults on police would have to be taken into consideration given his reaction when police entered his property.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client doesn’t face any new charges.

He added that it was ‘very unusual’ for someone to draw attention to a breach of bail but accepted it was the second breach in a very short period of time.

Requesting bail, Mr MacDermott said a full file is ‘nowhere near ready’.

The solicitor said that Gillen made the hoax bomb call under duress from a paramilitary organisation.

No attempt was made to hide the fact the call was made on his phone, he explained.

Judge McStay said that while the risks were manageable, they were not without ‘great difficulty’.

He was ‘not satisfied’ that Gillen could be released safely and advised the defendant to reflect on his issues with alcohol.

Gillen was remanded into custody and will appear before the court again on February 11.