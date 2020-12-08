Western Trust Director one of the first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland

A Western Trust Director received a Covid-19 vaccination this morning to enable him to help with the roll-out of the vaccine in Derry and the wider Western Trust area.

He is one of the first people to get the jab in the UK.

At a Trust Board meeting on Thursday members were told that vaccinations are planned to start at the Foyle Arena on December 14 but that could be brought forward.

Dr Bob Brown, Director of Primary Care and Older peoples services in the Western Trust, is one of the first vaccinators to be vaccinated from the Western Trust area.

He said: “As the Executive Director of Nursing and given my responsibility for older people’s services, I felt it was important that I received my vaccine early so that I can become a peer vaccinator to support our team who are getting ready to deliver this vital vaccine to our fantastic health and social care staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the last ten months, and also for our care home residents and staff who have also been highly impacted by this virus.

"While our thoughts continue to remain with those families who have experienced the loss of a loved one from COVID-19, I would encourage all staff to avail of the vaccine as it becomes available to them, to protect themselves, their patients and their families.”

The initial phase of the roll-out of the vaccination programme began today. The programme represents an unprecedented logistical exercise that will take many months to complete.

Progress will depend on available supply across the UK and is dependent on production and delivery schedules. The timescale for the approval of further vaccines will be an important factor in the wider roll-out of the programme.

The exact timing of all plans will be subject to vaccine availability.

The focus in the coming weeks will therefore include care home residents and staff (including supported living centres where the clinical risk is considered to be similar to a care home); health and social care staff working with patient groups at higher risk (including embedded support staff); staff working in higher risk settings; staff who are themselves at increased personal risk due to being in extremely vulnerable high risk categories or having other defined clinical risk factors.

In advance of the GP element of the programme starting, active consideration is being given to options for extending the programme to begin vaccinating over 80’s in the community.