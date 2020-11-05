Contact

Thirteen Derry care home residents moved to Waterside Hospital amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Western Trust is in the process of relocating all Greenhaw Care Centre residents but a Covid-19 outbreak warranted immediate action

Waterside Hospital

Waterside Hospital at the Gransha site in Derry

Reporter:

Garrett Hargan

Thirteen residents at Greenhaw Care Centre have been moved to Waterside Hospital after a Covid-19 outbreak in the home affected plans for them to relocate.

The Derry News recently reported that ‘major refurbishment’ works are needed at Greenhaw Care Home necessitating the relocation of its 41 residents.

Greenhaw Lodge is a 43-bed privately owned care home located in the city side of Derry which specialises in providing care to those with dementia and five places for persons with alcohol dependence.

Speaking at a Western Trust Board Meeting today, Chief Executive Dr Anne Kilgallen confirmed that by October 26, the Trust had relocated 21 residents to a number of local care facilities and in the Northern Trust area.

She added: “While plans were in place to move all residents by October 29, a COVID-19 outbreak in Greenhaw prevented this and on November 2 the remaining 13 residents moved to Ward 5 Waterside Hospital, with the intention that they will remain there until any COVID-19 transmission risks have been mitigated in accordance with regional guidance.”

Greenhaw Care Home has been the subject of a court order following an RQIA inspection on September 10.

In March, the health watchdog was made aware of a leak within Greenhaw’s plumbing system, affecting the hot water temperature and pressure to a number of bedrooms and sanitary accommodation in the home. 

It was then discovered that the dangerous bacteria legionella was in the home, however, none of the residents had legionnaires disease.

The direction to temporarily move residents from the home is as a result of the ‘very major refurbishments’ required.

That includes the provision of sufficient handwashing facilities and reinstating water supplies to bedrooms which would make it very difficult to provide the necessary standard of care. 

