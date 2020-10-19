Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Get creative in Halloween writing project

Anne McMaster is organising the Wicked Words competition.

Derry Halloween Wicked Words

Derry Halloween Wicked Words Competition

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A writing competition has been launched in a bid to help people in Derry get creative in the run-up to Halloween.

The Wicked Words Project is the brainchild of local writer  and director Anne McMaster, who is hoping to offer people an opportunity to blow away the creative cobwebs and get engaged with audiences again this Halloween.

The months of lockdown have been a major challenge for the cultural sector and many writers, artists and musicians have had to find new ways to engage with audiences and seek out alternative forms of self-expression.

"It's been a very difficult time," Anne admits.

"Particularly for those in the cultural sector who have had to find new ways to channel their creativity.

“We've all been seeking new ways to be creative during coronavirus and I think this Wicked Words project offers the perfect platform for the people of Derry and Strabane to make Halloween their creative focus."

Anne is calling on local people of all ages and abilities to join her in the campaign to capture the spirit of Halloween.

"The great thing about this project is that people can shape Halloween by creating the experience they want through their stories and by contributing to the overall experience of Halloween this year. The end result will then be brought together and displayed by council across various online platforms and in a unique online book of short fiction titled the Gathering.”

For more information on the project go to derryhalloween.com. Entries must be in by October 28.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie