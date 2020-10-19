Get creative in Halloween writing project

Contact
Derry Halloween Wicked Words Competition
A writing competition has been launched in a bid to help people in Derry get creative in the run-up to Halloween.
The Wicked Words Project is the brainchild of local writer and director Anne McMaster, who is hoping to offer people an opportunity to blow away the creative cobwebs and get engaged with audiences again this Halloween.
The months of lockdown have been a major challenge for the cultural sector and many writers, artists and musicians have had to find new ways to engage with audiences and seek out alternative forms of self-expression.
"It's been a very difficult time," Anne admits.
"Particularly for those in the cultural sector who have had to find new ways to channel their creativity.
“We've all been seeking new ways to be creative during coronavirus and I think this Wicked Words project offers the perfect platform for the people of Derry and Strabane to make Halloween their creative focus."
Anne is calling on local people of all ages and abilities to join her in the campaign to capture the spirit of Halloween.
"The great thing about this project is that people can shape Halloween by creating the experience they want through their stories and by contributing to the overall experience of Halloween this year. The end result will then be brought together and displayed by council across various online platforms and in a unique online book of short fiction titled the Gathering.”
For more information on the project go to derryhalloween.com. Entries must be in by October 28.
