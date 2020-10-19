New rules for libraries

Contact
Derry's Central Library.
In light of the Northern Ireland Executive’s recent announcement concerning additional restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, libraries will only open to offer Book and Collect services.
Customers can phone their local library to request a selection of books and arrange a contactless collection. Access to book browsing in branch libraries will be suspended for four weeks with effect from 6pm on Friday.
For Book and Collect, people are asked to call their local library during opening hours and speak to a member of staff who will set the book/s aside and arrange a suitable day and time for contactless collection.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.