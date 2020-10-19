New rules for libraries

In light of the Northern Ireland Executive’s recent announcement concerning additional restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, libraries will only open to offer Book and Collect services.



Customers can phone their local library to request a selection of books and arrange a contactless collection. Access to book browsing in branch libraries will be suspended for four weeks with effect from 6pm on Friday.



For Book and Collect, people are asked to call their local library during opening hours and speak to a member of staff who will set the book/s aside and arrange a suitable day and time for contactless collection.