Judge raises concerns over Guildhall Square gatherings

Contact
Derry courthouse.
A local judge has criticised large numbers of young people for gathering in Guildhall Square while COVID-19 cases soar in Derry.
District Judge Barney McElholm made the comments during the case of Tina Curtis, 19, of Pennyburn Court, who is charged with two counts of disorderly behaviour on July 11 of this year.
She appeared at Bishop Street courthouse on October 5 for breaching her bail conditions which stated that she must not enter Guildhall Square and had a curfew in place.
Police were tasked to Guildhall Square at 10.20pm where around 40 young people were gathered, mainly female.
The presence of the PSNI in the area led to ‘disorder’, an officer told the court.
Curtis then approached the police and allegedly said: “I’m in breach of bail, gone f**k off.”
It was her second breach, the officer said, with the first involving an incident on the Peace Bridge during which members of the public feared for Curtis’s safety and police had to give chase.
She was out past her curfew on that occasion too.
Objecting to bail, the officer said Curtis has ‘little or no concern’ for bail conditions which was exemplified in the way she approached officers.
He added that the 19-year-old was present with 40 young people and the officer was unsure why police didn’t take action in terms of COVID-19 regulations which only permits up to six people from no more than two households to meet up outdoors where social distancing should be maintained.
District Judge Barney McElholm said it is ‘no wonder’ the incidence of COVID-19 has risen locally when around 40 young people are gathering in Guildhall Square.
“I bet there wouldn’t have been a mask on them,” he added.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said it seems ‘very odd’ that Curtis decided to approach the police.
He continued: “If she hadn’t they wouldn’t have known she was there. She brought it on herself, it was bizarre behaviour.”
The court heard that Curtis doesn’t have a record as such but is ‘going the right way about getting one’.
She is known to police and sometimes engages in ‘good natured banter’, Mr MacDermott said, but other times it isn’t as pleasant.
The judge was asked to give the 19-year-old another chance as he acknowledged that ‘gathering in large numbers is not advised’.
Curtis was granted her own bail of £500 with a number of conditions attached.
She was again prohibited from entering Guildhall Square, has a curfew of 7pm-7am and must not consume alcohol or any non-prescribed drugs.
Judge McElholm said it is her final warning.
Curtis will appear before the court again on October 17.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Photo: from left, Naomi Mutolo, Beverly Simpsons, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Adoronke Chendali, Seneyia Allen at NWMF Black Hostory Month Launch event
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.