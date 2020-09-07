New COVID-19 testing centre established at Gransha Park

Hundreds of people have been tested at a new COVID-19 centre in Derry.

The new COVID Testing Centre and Phlebotomy Hub is based in a newly renovated outbuilding at Gransha.

A Western Trust spokesperson confirmed: “The COVID Testing Centre based at Gransha Park has been operational since 21 August 2020.

“This facility is for the testing of Western Trust staff, household contacts of staff and elective patients.

“Since 21 August 2020 to date 557 COVID-19 tests have been carried out.”

According to the latest Department of Health statistics, 298 people have tested positive for the virus in Derry City and Strabane since the start of the pandemic.

That is the second lowest of all council areas in the North.

NISRA reports 29 COVID-19 related deaths in Derry City and Strabane, a figure which has remained unchanged since the week ending July 3.

Between August 31 and September 6 there were 18 positive tests in the local council area, with eight of those aged between 40-59, four of those aged 20-39, four 0-19 and two over 80-years-old.

Across the country 20 to 39-year-olds have contracted the virus more than any other age category.

Latest figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Friday show that two deaths involving COVID-19 occurred from 22nd to 28th August.

The total COVID-19 related deaths figure stands at 873.

Of this total, 462 took place in hospital, 351 in care homes, eight in hospices and 52 at residential addresses or other locations.

The 359 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 28th August was 561.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.