Police appeal for information after woman is pushed from generator at Lecky Road

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Staff Reporter

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an assault at the Lecky Road flyover area of Derry on Sunday 9th August.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Sometime between 10:45pm and 10:50pm, it was reported that a woman in her 30s climbed up on a generator in the area. It is believed that a male then pushed the woman from the generator, who then fell to the ground. She was taken to hospital for her injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2480 09/08/20.  You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ . Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

