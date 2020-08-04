Counter-terrorism detectives confirm that a 14-year-old boy was amongst Creggan arrests

The police have confirmed that raids took place in Creggan yesterday during which a 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Shortly after the raids a Post Office vehicle was hijacked and set on fire and today another delivery van was burnt out in the Creggan area.

In a statement a police spokesperson said that yesterday, August 3, detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) investigating violent dissident republican activity arrested a 52-year-old man under the Terrorism Act in Derry.

He was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, where he remains.

A short time later police conducted a search of a house in the Creggan area.

During the course of this search two males aged 23 and 14, who were present in the property, were arrested on suspicion of assault on police.

They were de-arrested a short time later and a file will be prepared for onward transmission to the PPS.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: “Prior to any search activity conducted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland a comprehensive and thorough assessment is undertaken, including the impact on the community which is considered along with the purpose of the search.

“We are mindful of the impact that such searches have on the community and we seek to ensure all of our interactions are professional, respectful and courteous.

“Protecting the public and keeping people safe is and will always be our priority.”

If anyone has a complaint regarding police actions they can contact the office of the Police Ombudsman, a police spokesperson added.

A local councillor has said the hijacked vehicles were a reaction to ‘heavy handed’ house raids and ‘frustration in the community is boiling over’.

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly said: “In working class areas like Creggan, aggressive house raids, stop and search and harassment are part and parcel of the reality of British policing.

“Over the last few months the PSNI have been deliberately targeting children and young people (some of whom have additional needs) with arrest and assaults.

“They do so with impunity, content that politicians, clergy and so called rights groups will turn a blind eye.

“The PSNI or any other version of a British police force will never be accepted by Republicans, they are at war with the republican community and no amount of cheerleading by constitutional Nationalism or fake accountability boards will change that reality.”