'Devastation' after Millennium Forum Christmas panto cancelled due to Covid-19

There will be no pantomime at the Millennium Forum this Christmas, it has been announced today.

The Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, David McLaughlin, said it was 'devastating' that the production of Sleeping Beauty has now been postponed until next year.

Mr McLaughlin said the decision was taken due to the financial and safety challenges of staging the show.

“It is devastating to have to make this call to reschedule the 2020 pantomime as, each Christmas, we welcome nearly 30,000 patrons to our spectacular production.



"We must accept, however, the inevitable barriers that Covid-19 presents with the imposition of extreme operating restrictions preventing us from delivering the magical Forum Panto for which we are known.



"We currently believe that we are unable to do that this year and would not be doing our show, theatre and, most importantly, our audience, justice in the current climate in which we all must operate."

Mr Mclaughlin added the decision "feels like the fairest, most sensible and safest option at this time".

Martin Bradley, Chairperson of the Derry Theatre Trust, the theatre’s governing body said:“We would like to thank all our audience members and supporters including all our funders, particularly, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Arts Council NI for their continued support in these challenging and difficult times and would urge the public to continue to support our theatre by buying tickets for future performances which are currently advertised on our website.”

The rescheduled dates for Sleeping Beauty, which is sponsored by Richmond Centre, Derry are November 26 to December 20, 2021.

The Box Office team will contact all current ticket holders to transfer bookings or offer refunds.



All queries concerning current or new bookings can be made by contacting info@millenniumforum.co.uk