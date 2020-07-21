Fireworks being tested on Sheriff's Mountain tonight for Halloween

Contact
Derry's Halloween festivities attracts tens of thousands every year
The local council will be testing fireworks on Sheriff's Mountain tonight at 10.30pm, local representatives have said.
It is part of preparations for Halloween with council considering how to celebrate the city's biggest annual event in line with Coronavirus public health guidelines.
Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said: "We are asking poeple living in Creggan, Brandywell, Bogside, The Fountain & Bishop Street areas to please have a look, and let us know if you can see these ok.
"This is part of council/community preparations for COVID alternative Halloween celebrations."
Sinn Féin Councillor for Foyleside Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that DCSDC has begun preparations for community based Halloween events in Derry by carrying out test firing of fireworks from a variety of locations in the city this week.
He said he was delighted that his proposal for the Council to deliver programmes in local communities due to the impact of COVID was now bearing fruit.
Mickey Cooper commented: "At the Business and Culture Committee several months ago there was a long discussion on whether we could do anything for Halloween this year due to Covid restrictions. Clearly hosting a large city centre event for thousands of people was not practical due to the Covid restrictions.
"This was why I instead proposed that the Council should deliver smaller, well managed events in local communities which would give local residents the chance to still enjoy Halloween and give local traders the chance to still benefit as well.
“The fireworks testing events this week also demonstrate that council intend to still include fireworks within the local programmes which will visually enhance the events taking place across the city.
“I look forward to further details of local programmes being announced in the coming weeks and months."
