Man accused of brandishing firearm in Derry and pointing it at someone

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident in the Fahan Street area of Derry in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 9th July.

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballantine said: "It was reported that at approximately 12.30am an unknown male, accompanied by another male, approached a group of five people and pointed a firearm at one of the members of the group.

"The male who brandished the weapon is described as being aged in his late 20's, 6'3" tall, of slim build, wearing a black cap, black t-shirt and light coloured tracksuit bottoms. He is reported to have been carrying a rucksack and black jacket on his back.

"The male who accompanied the unknown male is described as being aged in his late teens, approximately 5'10" tall, wearing a burgundy hoodie with the hood up and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

"Enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information or who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 131 of 09/07/20. Alternatively you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/make areport/. "

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/