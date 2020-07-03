CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Report shows no new COVID-19 deaths in Derry

Statistics published today show that no new Coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Derry and Strabane in the week ending June 26.

The new report by the NI statistics and research agency covers the week June 20-26 and shows that the tragic death toll in Derry City and Strabane now sits at 28.

Across the entire country there have been 51 positive Coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 14 days.

In the last 14 days Derry City and Strabane has recorded just 0 positive Coronavirus case, in the last 21 days 1 positive case.

The council area has the second lowest number of cases of all eleven districts with a total of 212 positive cases.

The city has however been warned to be vigilant and to avoid complacency as bars and restaurants reopen today.

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that nine deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from 20th to 26th June, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 826.

Of this total, 427 (51.7%) took place in hospital, 343 (41.5%) in care homes, eight (1.0%) in hospices and 48 (5.8%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 351 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 79 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 26th June was 550. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 417 deaths of care home residents involving COVID-19 in the year to date to 26th June 2020, 82.3% (343) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 74 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 50.5% of all COVID-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 26th June 2020 (week 25) was 295, five more than in week 24 and 25 more than the five-year average of 270. Over the last 13 weeks in total, 1,001 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 26th June totalling 742.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for 12 (4.1%) of the 295 deaths registered in week 25. This is five fewer than last week (week 24) and brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 824.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (66.1%) of all deaths and 80.0% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 26th June.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 239 (29.0%) of the 824 deaths registered in the calendar year to 26th June.