CORONAVIRUS LATEST: New statistics show the scale of deaths in the community

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 47 deaths involving COVID-19 occurred in the last week, from 16th to 22nd May bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 716. Of this total, 353 (49.3%) took place in hospital, 318 (44.4%) in care homes, eight (1.1%) in hospices and 37 (5.2%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 326 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 76 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to 22nd May was 504. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus

New analysis provides deaths of care home residents in hospital. It shows that of the 380 deaths of care home residents involving COVID-19 in the year to date to 22nd May 2020, 83.7% (318) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 62 occurring in hospital. Deaths of care home residents account for 53.1% of all COVID-19 related deaths.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 22nd May 2020 (week 20) was 325, 71 fewer than in week 19 and 35 more than the 5-year average of 290. Over the last eight weeks in total, 902 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 22nd May totalling 643.

COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate for 53 (16.3%) of the 325 deaths registered in week 20, the fourth consecutive weekly fall in the number of registered COVID-19 related deaths and bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year 2020 to 705.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (66.7%) of all deaths and 79.4% of COVID‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 22nd May.

For COVID-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 209 (29.6%) of the 705 deaths registered in the calendar year to 22nd May.