Transparency needed over Magee Medical School

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin has called for greater transparency over the progress on the Magee Medical School.

Last week Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill announced that the Magee Medical School had been agreed and that students would start next September.

Days later Economy Minister Diane Dodds said 'significant work' is required and questioned Ulster University's financial stability. She added that further reports would be submitted to the Executive.

Seeking clarity on the matter, Sinead McLaughlin said: “I have today submitted a written question asking health minister Robin Swann if he will publish his department’s own internal business case for the Magee Medical School. We need greater transparency.

“While I very strongly welcome the progress made recently with regard to the Magee Medical School, we also have to impose sunlight on the process to learn where the blockages are. It is very important that we keep the pressure on to ensure the Magee Medical School opens in September 2021.

“I emphasised this in my speech in the Northern Ireland Assembly this evening, in which I complained about the lack of transparency over the progress on the Medical School and compared this to the confusion over the plans for Northern Ireland after the end of the Brexit transition period.”

In part of that speech, she said: “I met – virtually of course – yesterday with senior representatives of Ulster University. I left the meeting with the sense that they were as in the dark about what happens now regarding progressing the business case for the Medical School as we in Northern Ireland are about the new customs arrangements after Brexit.

“We need to know what is going on. We need greater transparency. That applies to the British government’s plans for Brexit, and also to the plans of our own government – the Executive and its senior officials – when it comes to the Magee Medical School.”

