Weir must rectify exclusion of Irish Language from education resources

Contact
Sinn Fein MLA for Foyle Karen Mullan.
Sinn Féin representatives Karen Mullan MLA and Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile have called on Minister Peter Weir to address and rectify the exclusion of the Irish language from Education Authority education resource packs which are available in eleven other languages.
Speaking today Ms. Mullan said: “I have written to the Minister seeking an urgent meeting to discuss how this overt failure was allowed to take place.
“At a time when educational resources are of massive importance and use, it beggars belief that the Education Authority would publish these resources and not include the Irish language.
“Multilingualism within the department is welcome and encouraging, every parent should have the right to know that the linguistic and educational needs of their children are being met; there are of course many children from minority ethnic and language backgrounds who are also being educated through Irish Medium Education.”
Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said: “The department of education has a statutory obligation to promote the Irish language. The Minister also has an obligation to ensure that the educational needs of our children are met.
“The community will not tolerate any steps back which disrespects or disregards the Irish language and those who speak it.
“Over 7,000 children are currently going through Irish Medium Education in the north and are as worthy of resourcing and supporting as those within any other sector or language.
“The Minister and his department must live up to their statutory responsibility.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.