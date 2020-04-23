Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Give Magee Medical School the green light, says Derry Chamber President

'Its importance, however, has been made even clearer in light of the COVID-19 crisis - a medical school in the North West would not just have significant benefits for our health service but also for our regional economy'

Redmond McFadden

Redmond McFadden, President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce has written to Executive Ministers urging them to make an immediate decision on the Medical School at the Ulster University’s Magee campus.

Redmond McFadden has written to the First and deputy First Minsters and Health Minister Robin Swann this week asking the Executive to bring forward a decision on the Graduate Entry Medical School at Magee to ensure it can open to new students in September 2021.

The establishment of a Medical School at Magee in Derry is a core commitment within the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ Agreement which led to the restoration of the Executive in January.

Redmond McFadden, President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said: “The establishment of a Graduate Entry Medical School in the city has long been promised for the North West. Its importance, however, has been made even clearer in light of the COVID-19 crisis. By training and retaining new doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers locally, we can significantly bolster Northern Ireland’s healthcare workforce and ease pressures on our health service.

 “A medical school in the North West would not just have significant benefits for our health service but also for our regional economy. It has also been identified as a core capital project of the Derry and Strabane City Deal. An increase in students in the city would lead to an economic boost and a more highly-skilled local labour force would be a key economic driver for the entire region.

 “Our health service is under extreme strain at the moment and our health and social care workers are undertaking huge efforts to keep us safe. Delivering a Graduate Entry Medical School in the North West would be a fitting legacy to the efforts of our frontline healthcare staff. I am urging the Executive to deliver on its commitment, bring forward a decision on the medical school, and urgently consider establishing the school to strengthen our health service and boost our regional North West economy.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie