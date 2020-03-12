Derry GP advises patients to 'not' walk into health centre

Contact
Coronavirus Covid-19
A local doctor has advised patients that all appointments should be made by telephone and told them not to attend the health centre in person.
The message was shared on social media by Oakleaf Medical GP Nicola Duffy.
It is not known at this stage if other medical practices in the city have adopted the same approach.
Great James' Street Health Centre which houses Oakleaf and Park Medical has shared the following advice:
The symptoms of coronavirus are:
a cough
a high temperature
shortness of breath
The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu and it does not necessarily mean you have the illness.
Northern Ireland now has full access to the NHS 111 helpline service on coronavirus. Callers should press 1 when they are advised. This service is provided in Northern Ireland solely for coronavirus guidance and not for other conditions.
Use this service if:
you think you might have coronavirus
you've recently been to a country or area with a high risk of coronavirus – For the list of countries please click here
you've been in close contact with someone with coronavirus
Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.
Information for the public is available at https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/news/covid-19-coronavirus
Advice on how to self-isolate can be obtained at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-self-isolation-for-patients-undergoing-testing/advice-sheet-home-isolation
Like the common cold, coronavirus infection usually occurs through close contact with a person with novel coronavirus via cough and sneezes or hand contact. A person can also be infected by touching contaminated surfaces if they do not wash their hands.
The risk of being in close contact with a person with coronavirus or contaminated surfaces is very low at the current time.
Everyone is being reminded to follow Public Health England advice to:
Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel.
Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport. Use a sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.
You can find the latest information and advice from the Public Health Agency at: https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/news/covid-19-coronavirus
