Court News : Bail refused to woman charged in connection with Derry New Year's stabbing

A woman charged with assisting offenders in relation to an incident in Derry on New Year's Eve in which a man was stabbed has been refused bail at the city's Magistrate's Court.



Nikita Brogan, 23, with an address at Great James Street, is charged with assisting offenders.



A police officer told the court Brogan resided in the same flats complex as the man who had been stabbed.



He said she was alleged to have cleaned up blood after the stabbing occurred.



The officer said Brogan had been granted bail to reside in the Republic with a cash surety and had been given permission to sign on with the Gardai.



He said this had not been perfected and since then Brogan had offered an address in Belfast.



The officer said he believed Brogan had no connection to this address which he believed had come about due to someone she had met in prison.



The officer told the court the address was unsuitable as police had been called there seven times in the last year.



He also said police believed there had been a petrol bomb attack at that address.



Defence solicitor, Keith Kyle, said his client was seeking an alternative address.



District Judge, Barney McElholm, said if there had been a suitable address he would have felt obliged to release her as the High Court had granted bail.



But, as it was, the address put forward was deemed totally unsuitable.



Judge McElhom refused the bail application and remanded Brogan in custody to appear again on March 5 next.