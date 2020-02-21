Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Court News : Bail refused to woman charged in connection with Derry New Year's stabbing

A woman charged with assisting offenders in relation to an incident in Derry on New Year's Eve in which a man was stabbed has been refused bail at the city's Magistrate's Court.

Derry courthouse

Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A woman charged with assisting offenders in relation to an incident in Derry on New Year's Eve in which a man was stabbed has been refused bail at the city's Magistrate's Court.

Nikita Brogan, 23, with an address at Great James Street, is charged with assisting offenders.

A police officer told the court Brogan resided in the same flats complex as the man who had been stabbed.

He said she was alleged to have cleaned up blood after the stabbing occurred.

The officer said Brogan had been granted bail to reside in the Republic with a cash surety and had been given permission to sign on with the Gardai.

He said this had not been perfected and since then Brogan had offered an address in Belfast.

The officer said he believed Brogan had no connection to this address which he believed had come about due to someone she had met in prison.

The officer told the court the address was unsuitable as police had been called there seven times in the last year.

He also said police believed there had been a petrol bomb attack at that address.

Defence solicitor, Keith Kyle, said his client was seeking an alternative address.

District Judge, Barney McElholm, said if there had been a suitable address he would have felt obliged to release her as the High Court had granted bail.

But, as it was, the address put forward was deemed totally unsuitable.

Judge McElhom refused the bail application and remanded Brogan in custody to appear again on March 5 next.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie