Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Journalist Sam McBride to speak at Guildhall event

'Sam McBride book documents endemic Stormont corruption', says People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin

Journalist Sam McBride to speak at Guildhall event

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Derry councillor urges public to attend a presentation on Sam McBride's best-selling book documenting the RHI inquiry.

People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin said: "Sam McBride will be in the Guildhall on Monday February 24 7pm for a Council hosted presentation on his book Burned.

"The Derry and Strabane Council supported People Before Profit's motion to invite Sam and to demand the immediate publication of the RHI 'cash for ash' inquiry.

"For Sam's brave investigative journalism he was demonised by the DUP and threatened with legal action. However, Burned documents Stormont's endemic political corruption. 

"No one has been held accountable for the RHI crisis. How many elections have been held since the scandal went public? How long has the inquiry report been sitting on a shelf?

"This is a greenlight for something similar to occur again. 

"That the very same people who brought us RHI are still running Stormont tells us everything we need to know about how the establishment club works.

"All those people who think we need an alternative - you're right."

The meeting is open to the public - contact guildhall.reception@ derrystrabane.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie