Journalist Sam McBride to speak at Guildhall event

A Derry councillor urges public to attend a presentation on Sam McBride's best-selling book documenting the RHI inquiry.

People Before Profit Cllr Shaun Harkin said: "Sam McBride will be in the Guildhall on Monday February 24 7pm for a Council hosted presentation on his book Burned.

"The Derry and Strabane Council supported People Before Profit's motion to invite Sam and to demand the immediate publication of the RHI 'cash for ash' inquiry.

"For Sam's brave investigative journalism he was demonised by the DUP and threatened with legal action. However, Burned documents Stormont's endemic political corruption.

"No one has been held accountable for the RHI crisis. How many elections have been held since the scandal went public? How long has the inquiry report been sitting on a shelf?

"This is a greenlight for something similar to occur again.

"That the very same people who brought us RHI are still running Stormont tells us everything we need to know about how the establishment club works.

"All those people who think we need an alternative - you're right."

The meeting is open to the public - contact guildhall.reception@ derrystrabane.com