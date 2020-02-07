Spread the love on Valentine's Day at Foyleside Shopping Centre

Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry will tomorrow (Saturday, February 8) be spreading the love ahead of Valentine’s Day with a competition aimed to encourage shoppers to celebrate their special someone and be in the chance of winning a £100 gift card.

The mall will be hosting an innovative Valentine’s photo booth, a free experience available for everyone to enjoy and snap photos with someone they love.

You’ll even get an instant printout of your photo as a keepsake to treasure the moment. From partners to parents, children to grandparents – celebrate the love of your life and you’ll be automatically entered in to a fabulous Foyleside competition, where the top three photos will win a £100 gift voucher.

The winners will be announced on Foyleside’s Facebook alongside their photo on Thursday next, Februar 14

If you’re in need of that perfect Valentine’s present – Foyleside offers over 50 stores for you to indulge in, including H. Samuel; Swarovski; Pandora; Thorntons; M&S; Yankee Candle Store; Clintons; The Perfume Shop and many more! And for that person who has it all, you can’t go wrong with a Foyleside Gift Card. Available to purchase from Customer Services on Level 3, a Foyleside Gift Card can be redeemed in any of the Centre’s shopping or food outlets, giving your loved one the freedom to pick exactly what they want – whatever it may be.

But that’s not all…as the NI Science Festival will be blasting off their exciting programme on Thursday next, February 13, to ignite curiosity, imagination and enthusiasm across the Centre!

With towering Mega Balloon Sculptures; meet-and-greets with various species; robots in action; brainwave games; virtual reality; educational workshops; competitions; exhibitions and more – get involved before the Festival ends on Tuesday 18th February!

Foyleside Shopping Centre is the North West's premier shopping destination, offering late-night opening hours and convenient parking all within the heart of Derry.