Derry engineering company expands with creation of 14 new jobs

A Derry engineering company is creating14 new jobs.

Gallagher and McKinney has built a new manufacturing facility at Skeoge Industrial Park on the ourtskirts of the city.

The mechanical engineering and piping firm provides contractor and sub-contractor project management on piping projects, which include the manufacture and installation of steel work support systems.

Seamus Mellon, the company's managing director, said: “Historically we have worked as a sub-contractor on large piping projects but we have recently acted as principal contractor on substantial projects with Seagate Technology and are now looking to build on this element of our business.

“Investing in our team is crucial to our strategy to grow our business and bid for larger contracts and we are grateful for Invest NI’s support to recruit and get these positions in place quickly.

“We have ambitious plans for the business with a focus on key sectors including pharmaceutical, waste to energy and data centres in both GB and Europe. This investment in both our new facility and new people places Gallagher & McKinney in a strong position to deliver against these plans.”

Welcoming the company’s latest investment, Bill Montgomery, director of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering said: “The company bought its first one acre site on our Skeoge Industrial Park in 2017, with the option to further expand onto an adjacent three acres Gallagher and McKinney Limited, which it has now done.

“The new manufacturing facility has now been built and includes a new 10,000 ft stainless steel pipe fabrication workshop and a 2-acre laydown area. This will significantly increase the company’s capacity to bring more work in house and secure larger projects to meet the growing needs of clients.”

Invest NI has offered the company £94,500 towards the new jobs, half of which are in place.