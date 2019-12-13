Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Returned for trial on series of sex charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex charges.

Derry Courthouse

Derry Courthouse

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man with an address at Inch Island in Donegal has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex charges.
Patrick Porter (43) of Grange Inch Island appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court yesterday.
He was charged with committing a lewd, obscene and disgusting act by exposing himself on September 13, 2016.
He was also charged with the failure to comply with the conditions of the sex offender's register on September 17 2016, and failing to notify police of travel arrangements in line with his sex offenders register on October 2016 as well as failing to notify police of his details also in September 2016.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Porter said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 24 and remanded in custody.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie