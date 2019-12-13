Returned for trial on series of sex charges

Contact
Derry Courthouse
A man with an address at Inch Island in Donegal has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex charges.
Patrick Porter (43) of Grange Inch Island appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court yesterday.
He was charged with committing a lewd, obscene and disgusting act by exposing himself on September 13, 2016.
He was also charged with the failure to comply with the conditions of the sex offender's register on September 17 2016, and failing to notify police of travel arrangements in line with his sex offenders register on October 2016 as well as failing to notify police of his details also in September 2016.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Porter said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 24 and remanded in custody.
