‘Folklore and Myths’ at Churches Trust Storytelling evening at Beech Hill Hotel

The Churches Trust’s ‘Celebrating Christian Heritage’ Project came together to recollect and share folklores and myths

Some of those who attended the recent Churches Trust event at the Beechill in Ardmore.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Churches Trust’s ‘Celebrating Christian Heritage’ Project held a storytelling evening in the Beech Hill Hotel on Friday evening last to celebrate St Columba’s birth date of December 7.
‘Celebrating Our Common Christian Heritage’ is a project supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and delivered by the Churches Trust.
Participants on the programme from Derry and Donegal came together to recollect and share folklores and myths. The evening began watching two short films produced by the BFI, one covering the life of the saint while the other covered the successful trip from Derry to Iona in a Curragh.
These films sparked good conversation amongst the group on how the City of Derry has a rich Christian Heritage with Saint Columba recognised as patron Saint of the City offering Christians from different faiths the opportunity to celebrate the life of the saint together. Stories from the past were told and laughter filled the room at the antics and activities of our forefathers.
The evening ended with a couple of versus from Columba tunes.
Speaking after the event, The Churches Trust Geraldine O’Connor said: ‘The storytelling evening is the fourth successful event organised by the Project and there is still much to discover and much to celebrate in terms of our common heritage. We look forward to exploring themes of Christian heritage during additional study visits and workshops in 2020.’

