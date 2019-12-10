Pre-Christmas celebration for the Creggan community

The Creggan Community Collective has organised a pre-Christmas cultural event that will be taking place this week.

Based at An Cro Mor, Creggan Community Collective has liaised with Valued Voices to arrange an evening of stories, poems, music, song and craic for Wednesday 11th December at 8pm.

This free event will bring together Creggan writers Ben Dillon, Liam Diver, Caitlin Browne performing alongside poet, playwright and filmmaker, Damian Gorman, currently in the city working with the Playhouse.

Damian is developing a play based around peoples’ experiences of that worst year of the Troubles, 1972, scheduled for production in the Playhouse in late April next year.

Julieann Campbell well known for her work with the Museum of Free Derry and also for her Guildhall Press poetry publication, ‘Milkteeth‘ will also be reading.

Bringing music and song will be the Cromore Beatles and Anne Tracey. The Cromore Beatles are Creggan men Gerry Cassidy - who grew up in Cromore Gardens - Barry Donaghy of Circular Road and Didi Semple.

Many will be familiar with Anne Tracey because of her annual sell out City of Derry jazz fest shows.

Looking forward to the event, Jim Browne of Creggan Community Collective said: “This will be a warm hearted evening, a community gathering, song, story, poetry, a bit of craic, some mince pies and sausage rolls.

“We are delighted that Liam and Ben and Caitlin are reading from their own work and we are equally delighted that Damian and Julieann are joining us.

“Given that we are based in Cromore it fits so well that the Cromore Beatles are lined up to perform too both to do their own set and back Anne Tracey.”