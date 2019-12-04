Derry man returned for trial on drug supply charge

Contact
Derry Courthouse
A Derry man has been returned for trial to the local Crown Court on a drug supply charge.
Ryan Tracey (39), of Fernabbey Close, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.
He was charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis on dates between 2 April 2015 and 12 November 2017.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Tracey said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this time.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a date to be fixed and released on bail.
