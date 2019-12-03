Huge raffle in aid of 'earth angels' who helped save two little Derry girls

A Derry couple have organised a charity raffle to say thank you to the nurses who helped to save their twin daughters' lives.

Bob and Michelle McLaughlin's little girls Saorlaith and Saoirse were born seven weeks early with a potentially fatal condition called twin to twin syndrome.

Now four-years-old the girls are happy and healthy, thanks in no small part to the care they received in Altnagelvin Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NNICU)

Every year since the girls were born Bob and Michelle have raised thousands of pounds for the NICU to help other babies who are born sick or too soon.

This year, in addition to fund raising for the unit the couple have decided to do a separate fundraising raffle for the nurses who work so tirelessly for the tiny babies in their care.

Mr McLaughlin says the support he and his wife received from the nursing staff helped them cope during one of the most difficult periods of their lives.

"These nurses fought our battles in the NICU when we had no one else to turn to, like many other parents," he explained.

"They are the main reason we fundraise for the NICU at Altnagelvin and I think everyone agrees they deserve this.

"They are our earth angels."

If you would like to take part in the raffle for the chance to win a host of prizes please contact Mr McLaughlin on Facebook.

The draw takes place at the Battle of the Brains on December 7 in the River Inn.

The prizes are as follows:Peter Smith Dentist - teeth whitening kit - value £300; Michael Condren LED man - handmade kids vanity table with Hollywood mirror - value £149; 2 x Paddy Raff tickets, sold out show in SSE Arena, 7th March 2020 (donated by Zola Mzimba); Electric Ireland - £50 voucher towards top up/bill (donated by Kevin Caldwell); Walled City vape - £50 voucher; Brunswick movie bowl - £30 voucher (donated by Maureen Mellon); Amazon voucher - £25 (donated by Saorlaith and Saoirse); Richmond Centre - £25 voucher (donated by Gemma Doherty); Bespoke blinds, Derry - £100 voucher; Abbazappa record shop - £20 voucher; Transition training studio - Cryospa - 5 free sessions; Transition training studio - PT with Colum Friel - 2 free sessions; Emerge fitness - 5 PT sessions; Emerge fitness - 1 month free gym pass; UTurn fitness - boot camp voucher; Hegarty’s butchers - £20 voucher (donated by Anthony O'Doherty); McDaid bakery - party pack - (donated by Paul Ramsey); Hassan's Turkish Barber - treatment voucher; Les deux salon, Spencer Road - beesting facial; Nails by Kat - £20 voucher; Concept beauty - £40 voucher; Bottle of Southern Comfort; Bottle of Smirnoff Vodka; Champneys health spa hold all gift set - boots Crescent Link; Soap n Glory wonder woman set - boots Crescent Link; Daly's Bistro - £25 meal voucher; River inn - meal for 2 voucher; Willy Nillys - breakfast for 2; Cosh Bar - £25 voucher; The Bentley - £25 voucher; Jamm - 2 x meal vouchers; Jamm - 2 x meal vouchers; Jamm - 2 x meal vouchers; Jamm - 2 x meal vouchers; Jamm - 2 x meal vouchers; Jamm - 2 x meal vouchers