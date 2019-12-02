PSNI-Garda Siochana launch Christmas drink-drive campaign

Contact
PSNI and Gardai pictured at the Bridgend border crossing this afternoon at the launch of the Christmas drink-drive campaign.
The PSNI and Gardai joined forces on the Derry-Donegal border this afternoon to launch their annual cross-border Christmas drink driving campaign.
The two forces say the campaign demonstrates the continued co-operation between the Gardai and PSNI in the area of road safety, and particularly in the enforcement of drink driving legislation on both sides of the border.
The launch was co-ordinated by Garda Inspector Michael Harrison and PSNI Inspector John Miller.
The initiative will see both forces co-operating at unprecedented levels in relation to drink-driving.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
PSNI and Gardai pictured at the Bridgend border crossing this afternoon at the launch of the Christmas drink-drive campaign.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.