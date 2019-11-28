Man shot in paramilitary-style attack in Derry

A man is in hospital after being shot in a paramilitary-style attack in Derry last night.



The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in the incident which occurred in the Dunluce Court shortly after 10.00pm.



Appealing for witnesses, PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: "We received a report shortly after 10pm that the victim, aged in his thirties, was walking along Dunluce Court with another male, towards the shop.

“Two masked males, one of whom was carrying a handgun, approached them and the victim was pushed down onto a grassy area where he was shot by one of suspects.

“Both suspects then left.

"A member of the public came to the aid of the victim who was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for what is described as a non life-threatening injury.

"One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5' 5'' tall, and wore a black-hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms and 'Nike' trainers. The second suspect is described as being approximately 5' 7'' tall and also wore a black-hooded top, with black jogger type bottoms, black trainers and white socks.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage, however, we are treating this as a paramilitary-style attack at this time and we are working to establish a motive for this attack.

“Were you in the area last night and did you witness the attack?

“Did you see two, possibly three males together in the area acting suspiciously around 10pm?

“This reckless attack occurred in a residential area at a time when there may have been people out and about. It is fortunate no-one else was injured.

“There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this. It is utterly appalling and needs to stop.

“Anyone with information is urged call our detectives at Strand Road on 101 and quote reference number 1870 of 27/11/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.