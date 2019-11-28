Derry Death Notices - Thursday 28th November 2019

DOUGHERTY, Martha Elsie (née Wade) - 26th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (in her 90th year), surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Roland, loving mother of Keith and Nigel, a dear mother-in-law of Alison and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother of Nadine, Clarke, Meghan, Catherine, Oliver and Matilda. Funeral service in her home, 22 Rossdowney Park at 12 noon tomorrow (Friday 29th November) followed by burial in Glendermott New Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Ebrington Presbyterian Church, c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill BT47 2LJ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

HEGARTY, Shirley - 26th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Emma and Kitty, beloved daughter of the late Isobel, dear sister of Carol, Majella and the late Gail and Diane and a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephew. Funeral leaving her home, 41 Mimosa Court tomorrow (Friday 29th November) at 9:20am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in Glendermott Parish Cemetery, Church Brae. Family time please from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

HETHERINGTON, Dorothy Ann (nee McCready) - 27th November 2019 (peacefully) at Greenhall Lodge (in the tender loving care of her family), dear wife of the late Raymond, loving partner of Derek, devoted mum of Ray, Phil and David, adored granny of Kendra, Adam, Jack, Molly, Rhys, Chloe and Tara, dearest sister of the late Lexie. Funeral service in her late home 118, Lincoln Court, Waterside tomorrow (Friday 29th November) at 11.00am followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Greenhall Lodge (Patient Fund) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her sons, partner, grandchildren and entire family circle. Your presence is missed, but in our hearts you will live forever.

McGARRIGLE, Leanne Elizabeth - 27th November 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 38th year), much loved and devoted daughter of Charlie and Annette, precious sister of Rhonda, loving sister-in-law of Ivor, special aunt of Ben and Sophie, cherished granddaughter of James Lyttle. Funeral leaving her late home, 3 Caw Close, Caw tomorrow (Friday 29th November) at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in All Saints’ Clooney Parish Church at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, (cheques made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry, c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way, Brigade BT47 6GL. Family time please between 10.00pm until 11.00am.

O'KANE, Grace (Gracie) - 26th November 2019 at Ardlough Care Home, beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Patrick O’Kane (Maybuoy Ballerin, Garvagh), much loved sister of Mary and the late Annie Teresa and a much loved aunt. Gracie’s wake will take place in Ardlough Care Home, today (Thursday) from 3.30pm. Her remains will be removed from there tomorrow at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church, Ballerin for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.