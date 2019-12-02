Foyle Foodbank Christmas collection continues at Derry’s Angry Cherry

The Christmas collection for Foyle Foodbank will continue at the Angry Cherry shop on Foyle Street until Sunday, December 18.

The charity is looking for non-perishable goods including pasta, tinned fish and fruit, coffee, tea bags, breakfast cereals, UHT milk (1 litre cartons) and because its close to Christmas tins of biscuits, sweets and selection boxes.

Every day people go hungry for reasons ranging from redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill on a low income. A simple box of food makes a big difference, with foodbanks helping prevent crime, housing loss, family breakdown and mental health problems.

Schools, churches, businesses and individuals donate non-perishable, in-date food to a foodbank. Large collections often take place as part of Harvest Festival celebrations and food is also collected at supermarkets.

Volunteers sort food to check that it’s in date and pack it into boxes ready to be given to people in need. Over 40,000 people give up their time to volunteer at foodbanks.

Foodbanks partner with a wide range of care professionals such as doctors, health visitors, social workers and police to identify people in crisis and issue them with a foodbank voucher.

Foodbank clients bring their voucher to a foodbank centre where it can be redeemed for three days’ emergency food. Volunteers meet clients over a warm drink or free hot meal and are able to signpost people to agencies able to solve the longer-term problem.

A spokesman for Foyle Foodbank said: “Christmas can be a stressful time for many of us but it's all worth wile when we get to sit down with our loved ones and enjoy a meal together .

Some of the people in our community unfortunately won't have that luxury, so we ask all of you, our customers. If you could please spare an item or two (list on the poster), when you visit us over the next four week’s.

“It's not a hand out, it's a helping hand. Last year you were all amazing and we hope to have a similar result this year, even if you see a cool toy in one of the shops or the bargain buy stores pick it up and throw it our way and we will try to find it a new home under the tree of someone in this community.”

Alternatively, donations can be made at Foyle Foodbank’s premises at Apex Living Centre, Springtown Industrial Estate. For further information call 02871263699, private message on Facebook at m.me/foylefoodbank or by emailing foylefoodbank@gmail.com.