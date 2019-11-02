Two men arrested for alleged possession of machete in Derry city centre

Two men have been arrested for alleged possession of a machete following an incident in the early hours of this morning.

It's understood a police cordon was put in place following the incident.

Inspector McCafferty said: “Police received a report of a man in possession of a machete in the Waterloo Place area of Derry shortly before 2:10am today (Saturday, 2nd November).

"Two men, aged 21 and 22, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of article with blade or point in public place.

"Both men remain in custody at this time."