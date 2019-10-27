Derry's older people urged to get on their walking shoes for a dander 'Up the Line'

Older People North West/ Age Concern Derry will be organising the second in a series of all weather walks tomorrow (Monday October 28th ).

The walk, which is flat and suitable for all abilities, will be Up the Line from Coshowen along the river and back.

A spokesperson for Older People North West, said: :Come along and walk with us at your own pace.

A bus will be leaving from Malvern House on Chapel Road at 1.00pm. Ring 028 71 347 478 if you would like to travel with us to Coshowen. Booking is essential as there is a limit of 16 on the bus. Feel free to join us directly at Coshowen, on the Foyle Road, where we will meet up at 1.10pm. Let us know by phone or by email: development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org that you will be coming so that the group knows whom to expect.

“What we learned on the first walk was that people enjoy being outdoors. For some it is great motivation to walk with a group, for others it provides confidence in walking on greenways and lonelier paths because they have company.

“This is the start of a good habit and a great way to get up and out, particularly on these darker evenings. We hope to get through the winter and build relationships through walking, talking and the cup of tea afterwards in Malvern House. We are learning that strangers are only the friends that you haven’t met.”