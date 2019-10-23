The Guardian list Derry as one of the top five Irish cities 'that won't fail to charm you'

The Guardian has named Derry as one of the top five places in Ireland for a city break.

We caught journalist Pól Ó Conghaile's eye for our value for money food, and biggest TV export 'Derry Girls'.

He recommended mini breakers should take a tour of the show's locations and visit the famous mural on Orchard Street.

Mr O' Conghaile also visited The Walled City Brewery, where owner James Huey offers pints of 'Beerexit' and 'Sister Michael'.

Other points of interest include the Peace Bridge, The Museum of Free Derry said the travel expert.

Our famous Halloween festival also gets a mention, as does our proximity to the Causeway Coast and Wild Atlantic Way.

The Bishop's Gate Hotel and Shipquay Hotel come recommended and the two course lunch at Browns in Town for £12 gets The Guardian seal of approval.

Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway also made the top 5.

