Death Notice - Marcus Ronald (Ronnie) Taylor

Marcus Ronald (Ronnie) Taylor, 5 Robins Row, Drumahoe
The death has occurred of Marcus Ronald (Ronnie) Taylor, late of 5 Robins Row, Drumahoe, beloved husband of Jess and loving father of Warren, Kathryn and Sallyann, devoted grandad of Leah, Jack, Glen, Jayne, Jessica, Oliver and Katyjane and dear father in law of Madeline, Marty and Colin. Lovingly remembered by all his nephews and nieces.
Funeral from his home on Sunday at 1.30pm for 2'oclock service in Glendermott Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Building Fund), c/o Mrs. Joanna Walker, 28 Church Road, Altnagelvin, Derry.
At rest. House private at the request of the deceased.
